Kaduna Governorship: PDP’s Isa Ashiru loses own local government

Isa Ashiru Kudan
Isa Ashiru Kudan

The incumbent governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has defeated his main rival, Isa Ashiru, in Kudan Local Government.

Mr Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails from this local government.

In the result declared by Yusuf Amadi, Mr El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 28, 624 votes in the local government while Mr Ashiru had 22, 022 votes.

Mr Amadi said a total of 52,112 were accredited for the election in the local government which had total registered voters of 92, 662.

He said elections were cancelled in four polling units due to refusal of electorates to use smart card readers.

So far, results of four local governments have been declared at the state collation centre.

See the results below:

1. KAURA LG
APC – 8, 342
PDP – 38, 764

Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude
2. MAKARFI LG
APC – 34, 956
PDP – 22, 301

Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar

3. JABA LG
APC – 6, 298
PDP – 22, 976
Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola

4. KUDAN
APC – 28, 624
PDP – 22, 022

Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.