Official Kaduna governorship election results (LIVE UPDATES)

The final collation of results for the governorship election in Kaduna State has commenced at the state collation centre.

The election was contested in the 23 local governments areas of the state on Saturday, March 9.

Even though there are 38 candidates, the battle is expected to be between two; incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Check this space for results as declared by collation officers at the state collation centre, INEC headquarters, Ungwar Rimi.

1. KAURA LG

APC – 8, 342

PDP – 38, 764

Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude

2. MAKARFI LG

APC – 34, 956

PDP – 22, 301

Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar

3. JABA LG

APC – 6, 298

PDP – 22, 976

Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola

4. KUDAN

APC – 28, 624

PDP – 22, 022

Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi