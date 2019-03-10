Official Kaduna governorship election results (LIVE UPDATES)

The final collation of results for the governorship election in Kaduna State has commenced at the state collation centre.
The election was contested in the 23 local governments areas of the state on Saturday, March 9.
Even though there are 38 candidates, the battle is expected to be between two; incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Check this space for results as declared by collation officers at the state collation centre, INEC headquarters, Ungwar Rimi.
1. KAURA LG
APC – 8, 342
PDP – 38, 764
Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude
2. MAKARFI LG
APC – 34, 956
PDP – 22, 301
Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar
3. JABA LG
APC – 6, 298
PDP – 22, 976
Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola
4. KUDAN
APC – 28, 624
PDP – 22, 022
Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi