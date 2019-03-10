Kano: Kwankwaso loses own local govt to Ganduje

1:25 p.m. Rabiu Kwankwaso votes at his Tundu Polling Unit in Kwankwaso Ward of Madobi LGA of Kano State. Mr Kwankwaso is a former Kano State governor.
A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has lost his local government area to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election.

The incumbent governor and candidate of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is seeking re-election, defeated PDP in Madobi LGA where Mr Kwankwaso hails from.

Announcing the governorship election results in Madobi on Sunday, the Returning Officer for the LGA, Shehu Usman-Yahaya, said Mr Ganduje won with a 182 votes margin.

He said Mr Ganduje scored 24,491 to defeat the PDP Governorship Candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, who polled 24,309 votes.

The APC governorship candidate also won in Rano and Kunchi LGAs.

The RO for Rano LGA, Mansur Auwalu-Bindawa, said APC scored 16, 694 votes to defeat PDP which polled 14,892 votes.

In Kunchi LGA, the RO, Mohammed Yusha’u, announced that APC won with 16, 157 votes to defeat PDP which got 13, 171 votes.

In Makoda LGA, Mr Ganduje also defeated PDP’s candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

The RO, Aliyu Sulaiman-Kantudu, said Mr Ganduje scored 22,788 to defeat PDP which got 9, 356 votes. (NAN)

