Sokoto Governorship: Tambuwal wins own local govt for PDP

The incumbent governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has won his local government for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor is also the PDP governorship candidate in Sokoto, a party he joined last year from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The PDP won in both the governorship and assembly elections in Tambuwal local government.

For the governorship, PDP polled 42,830 votes in the local government to defeat the All Progressive Congress (APC) whose candidate, Ahmad Aliyu, polled 29,081 votes, a difference of 13,749 votes.

For the State House of Assembly election in Tambuwal local government, the PDP candidate polled 24,547 votes while the APC candidate polled 15,328 votes.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate also won in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State with 21,416 votes while the APC gubernatorial candidate polled 20,779 votes.