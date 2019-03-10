APC wins Makarfi State Assembly seat in Kaduna

People going through voters list in Kaduna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Aminu Ahmed of the All Progressive Congress (APC) winner of the Makarfi constituency seat in the Kaduna House of Assembly.

Declaring the result at the INEC office in Makarfi on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Dangana Malam-Kure of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, said Mr Ahmed polled 133,957 votes to beat four other contestants. He said Mr Ahmed’s closest opponent, Garba Muhammad of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 22,652 votes.

Mr Malam-Kure said: “I, the Returning Officer for Makarfi State Assembly election held on March 9, hereby declare Aminu Ahmad of APC as winner of the election having satisfied all requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes.

“Therefore, Aminu Ahmad of APC is hereby returned as elected member, Kaduna State House of Assembly to represent Makarfi constituency.”

He said that the election was conducted peacefully and successfully across the area without any hitch.

(NAN)

