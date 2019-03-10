Zamfara Insecurity: INEC reschedule elections in Shinkafi LGA

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Zamfara says elections were not conducted on Saturday in some Registration Areas in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

The INEC spokesperson in Zamfara, Garba Galadima, told PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday morning that elections in those areas have been rescheduled.

Shinkafi Local Government Area is one of the areas in Zamfara State suffering from attacks by armed bandits. About 30 local businessmen returning from a market where killed in the area last week.

Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas make up one federal constituency.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how armed bandits killed sixteen people at Dumama community in Zurmi Local Government Area late on Friday.

According to the INEC official, there will be elections in two Registration Areas (RAs) of Shinkafi Local Government Area. The two areas are Kwari registration area which has 10 polling units and Kurya registration area which has nine polling units.

Mr Galadima stated that elections were not held due to insecurity.

“The Security Agents advised against holding the elections on Saturday 9/3/19 alternatively rescheduled to Sunday 10/3/19 so as to mobilise all the Security Agents to the affected areas,” he said in a message to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The polls were peacefully conducted in other parts of the state and collation of results in progress,” Mr Galadima said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.