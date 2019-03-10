Gunmen kill Policeman, NSCDC officer, abduct three INEC ad-hoc staff in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a police officer and abduction of three INEC ad-hoc staff during the governorship and state assembly election in the state.

The police also announced the killing of a civil defence officer in a separate attack, while on election duty.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isa, in two separate statements made available to journalists on Saturday in Katsina said the police officer, Mannir Usman, a Corporal, was killed while on election patrol at Gobirawa Falale, Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO said the gunmen ambushed the police team and shot Mr Usman, who was driving the patrol vehicle.

He added that the gunmen also abducted three INEC ad-hoc staff on election duty, in the same incident.

The police further said that a civil defence officer was shot on the chest at Santar Amadi village polling unit in Kankara Local Government Area, in another attack on Saturday.

Mr Isa said the gunmen attacked the village, shooting sporadically, hitting the officer on the chest. He died instantly.

(NAN)

