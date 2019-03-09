INEC dismisses election result released on social media by Ganduje’s aide

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed the result released by Uba Danzainab, a senior special assistant on social media to the state’s governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

A statement signed by INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano, Riskuwa Arabu-Shehu, said the collation of results for the gubernatorial and state assembly election is still going on at wards and local government area levels.

He said only INEC or a representative of the commission is empowered by law to collate, transmit, declare or announce the outcome of any election as contained in section 27 of electoral act 2010 as amended.

Mr Arabu-Shehu warned the general public to stop making inciting or provocative statements and actions which could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The commission implored all and sundry to remain calm and be law abiding and wait for the official announcement of the final result by the commission.

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Abba Yusuf, has called on INEC and the Nigeria Police to, as a matter of urgency, arrest Mr Danzainab, for releasing fake governorship results on Saturday evening, ahead of INEC.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the spokesperson of the PDP governorship candidate, Sanusi Dawakintofa, said the result shared from Kano government house is meant to complicate the outcome of the election conducted on Saturday.

Mr Danzainab, on Saturday, published the result of governorship election depicting APC won 13 local government areas, on his Facebook page.