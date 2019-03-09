PDP wins El Rufai’s deputy’s ward

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated the All Progressives Party (APC) at Manchok Registration Area (RA), the electoral ward of Barnabas Bantex, Kaduna State Deputy Governor.

The RA Collation Officer, Yusuf Taiwo, who announced the result in Manchok on Saturday, said that Isa Ashiru of the PDP polled 2,978 votes to defeat Gov Nasir El-Rufa’i of the APC who got 1,474 votes.

Mr Taiwo also said that the PDP got 3,036 votes to defeat the APC which got 1,311 votes in the State Assembly election in the registration area.

Mr Bantex had lost his bid to represent the Kaduna South Senatorial District on February 23.

Mr El Rufai’s new running mate, Hadiza Balarabe, won her polling unit for the APC.

Ms Balarabe won her polling unit in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

She voted in Polling Unit 001, Gwantu I, Gwantu Ward, Sanga Local Government Area.

(NAN)