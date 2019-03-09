Tambuwal wins polling unit with wide margin

Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, won his polling unit in Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections held in the state.

Mr Tambuwal, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seeking reelection.

He was sworn in as governor of the state in 2015, shortly after completing his term as federal lawmaker and speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

In the governorship result announced at Mr Tambuwal’s polling unit 011, Shinyar Ajiya, Tambuwal/Shinfiri area of Tambuwal Local Government on Saturday, the APC polled 197 votes while the PDP polled 806 votes.

In the state assembly election held in the same polling unit, the APC polled 258 while the PDP polled 719 votes.

The governor is contesting the governorship seat against his closest rival, Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC candidate is believed to enjoy the support of a former governor of the state, Aliyu Wamakko, who was re-elected senator in penultimate Saturday’s election held in the state.

Mr Wamakko served as governor of the state between 2007 and 2015.

