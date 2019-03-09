Polls: Gov. Bagudu sweeps Kebbi units

Related News

Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State is sweeping polling units across the state in Saturday’s governorship and legislative elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this followed the announcement of some results by the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC).

The Presiding Officer (PO), Udeflegwu Jenifer, announced that Mr Bagudu of All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 441 votes while Isa Galaudu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 17 votes at Majema Gishehu Gaga polling unit 007.

In the State House of Assembly election, Umaru Amburusa of APC scored 425 votes while Abbas Junju of PDP got 17.

At the Sarkin Karma polling unit 001, the PO, Maradesa Edward, announced that Mr Bagudu of APC scored 540, while Mr Galaudu of PDP scored 12 votes.

While PDP scored 16 votes the APC netted 523 votes in the state House of Assembly election at the same unit.

The PO of Garkannatsafe polling unit 005, Joanna Okunola, announced that the APC governorship candidate scored 456 votes, while PDP got 64 votes.

In the legislative election at the unit, APC scored 380 votes while the PDP polled 134 votes.

The PO of Momoon Nassarawa polling unit 1(004), Vivian Onukwufor, announced that the APC governorship candidate scored 541 votes while PDP netted 106 votes.

Also in the legislative election, the APC scored 339 votes while PDP got 288 votes at the same unit.

The PO of Sarkin Zabarwa polling (006), Omohwovo Ese, announced that Mr Bagudu scored 507 votes while PDP polled 92 votes.

Similarly at the same unit, the APC scored 471 votes while PDP got 124 votes in the state House of Assembly election.

The PO of Garkat Sarkin Fawa polling unit 010, Bumi Baba, announced that the governorship candidate of APC scored 394 votes while PDP polled 89 votes.

In the state legislative election, the APC scored 326 votes while PDP polled 144 votes at the polling unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other polling units are still collating their results across the state.

(NAN)