El-Rufai’s deputy wins polling unit for APC

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai
Hadiza Balarabe, the running mate to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, won her polling unit for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ms Balarabe won her polling unit in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

She voted in Polling Unit 001, Gwantu I, Gwantu Ward, Sanga Local Government Area.

At the unit, the APC scored 150 votes in the governorship poll to defeat the PDP which scored 50 votes. The total votes cast in the poll was 200.

Also, APC won for the State House of Assembly election result in the polling unit. The party polled 140 votes to beat its closest rival, PDP, which scored 58 votes.

Mr El-Rufai is seeking to return to the government house for another four years on the APC platform.

He replaced the current deputy governor, Bala Bantex, with Ms Balarabe after Mr Bantex opted to seek a senatorial seat.

The choice had generated controversy in the state as this meant a Muslim- Muslim ticket was been fielded by APC.

Mr El-Rufai had justified his choice of picking Ms Balarabe as a running mate by saying it is a continuation of his deliberate policy of promoting women in the state.

Ms Balarabe’s nomination as a running mate means that should the APC win the governorship election, Kaduna would have its first female deputy governor.

