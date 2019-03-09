Wamakko wins polling unit

Related News

The senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Aliyu Wamakko, on Saturday won his polling unit for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr Wamakko was reelected as senator in penultimate Saturday’s National Assembly election. He is considered the most influential opposition politician in Sokoto state.

In the result of the governorship election conducted at Mr Wamakko’s Gidan Jadji unit 007/003 on Saturday, the APC polled 442 votes to beat the PDP which polled 98 votes.

In the state assembly election, the APC polled 422 to beat the PDP which polled 115.

Mr Wamakko is supporting the APC candidate, Aliyu Ahmed, who is slugging it out with the incumbent governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Mr Tambuwal is the candidate of the ruling PDP in the state. He defected to the party from the APC in 2018.