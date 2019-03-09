Wamakko wins polling unit

Aliyu Wamakko
Aliyu Wamakko

The senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Aliyu Wamakko, on Saturday won his polling unit for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr Wamakko was reelected as senator in penultimate Saturday’s National Assembly election. He is considered the most influential opposition politician in Sokoto state.

In the result of the governorship election conducted at Mr Wamakko’s Gidan Jadji unit 007/003 on Saturday, the APC polled 442 votes to beat the PDP which polled 98 votes.

In the state assembly election, the APC polled 422 to beat the PDP which polled 115.

Mr Wamakko is supporting the APC candidate, Aliyu Ahmed, who is slugging it out with the incumbent governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Mr Tambuwal is the candidate of the ruling PDP in the state. He defected to the party from the APC in 2018.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.