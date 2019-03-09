Kaduna Election: Isa Ashiru wins polling unit with wide margin

Ashiru and El-Rufai

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna, Isah Ashiru, has won his polling unit in Kudan, Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Ashiru who cast his vote at the Kofar Fada polling unit at about 10 a.m., Saturday, recorded a wide margin defeating the APC candidate and incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Announcing the result at the Kofar Fada 007 polling unit, the presiding officer announced that Mr Ashiru of the PDP scored 284 votes while Mr El-Rufai of the APC got 33 votes.

As at the time of filing this report, counting of votes was still ongoing in several polling units across the local governments of the state.

Just like Mr Ashiru, Mr El-Rufai also won his polling unit at Unguwar Sarki, Kaduna, overwhelmingly.

The governor polled 367 votes to heavily defeat his closest rival, Mr Ashiru, who only got 59 votes.

