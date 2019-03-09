Kano deputy governor loses polling unit to PDP

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kano, Abba Yusuf, has defeated the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Magwan polling unit where the deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, cast his vote.

PDP defeated APC with 210 to 197 votes in the polling units 056, 057 and 058 located at the Magwan Primary School, Nasarawa GRA area of the state.

The deputy governor voted at the PU 056 where the APC lost 73 to 76 to the PDP.

At PU 057, APC lost 48 to 63 while APC lost 71 to 76 at PU 058.