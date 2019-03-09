Police intercept vehicle loaded with ballot papers in Kano

Acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu, during the handing over ceremony of the 19th to the 20th IGP at the Police Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (16/1/19).
Acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu, during the handing over ceremony of the 19th to the 20th IGP at the Police Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (16/1/19). 00555/16/1/2019/Anthony Alabi/NAN

Police in Kano on Saturday intercepted a vehicle loaded with thumb printed ballot papers in Kano metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the Police spokesperson, Haruna Abdullahi, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who confirmed the arrest of the vehicle in an interview in Kano on Saturday.

He said the vehicle was intercepted at Magwan Polling Unit at Magwan Primary School in Nassarawa Local Government area of the state.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer from the local government area who reported the matter was directed to move the vehicle to the police command for further investigations.

He said the vehicle was under the Police custody and investigation had commenced to ascertain the persons behind the act so that they could be prosecuted.

“Yes, it is true a vehicle was intercepted with ballot papers around 12 noon and it is now with the Police at the state CID.

“The investigation will reveal whether the ballot papers are genuine or not,” the Police spokesman said.

Eye witness told the NAN the vehicle, a Sienna Toyota model, with registration number TRN 54 GR, was arrested along with five other occupants.

The eye witness said about 5,000 of the intercepted ballot papers were for governorship election, while 2,500 were for the state assembly election.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.