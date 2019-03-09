Police intercept vehicle loaded with ballot papers in Kano

Related News

Police in Kano on Saturday intercepted a vehicle loaded with thumb printed ballot papers in Kano metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the Police spokesperson, Haruna Abdullahi, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who confirmed the arrest of the vehicle in an interview in Kano on Saturday.

He said the vehicle was intercepted at Magwan Polling Unit at Magwan Primary School in Nassarawa Local Government area of the state.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer from the local government area who reported the matter was directed to move the vehicle to the police command for further investigations.

He said the vehicle was under the Police custody and investigation had commenced to ascertain the persons behind the act so that they could be prosecuted.

“Yes, it is true a vehicle was intercepted with ballot papers around 12 noon and it is now with the Police at the state CID.

“The investigation will reveal whether the ballot papers are genuine or not,” the Police spokesman said.

Eye witness told the NAN the vehicle, a Sienna Toyota model, with registration number TRN 54 GR, was arrested along with five other occupants.

The eye witness said about 5,000 of the intercepted ballot papers were for governorship election, while 2,500 were for the state assembly election.

(NAN)