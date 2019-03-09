Voting starts early in Kebbi as voters demand money

Related News

Election officials arrived early for the election of a state governor and House of Assembly members in Kebbi but voters turned out in trickles for the exercise even as some demanded for cash.

Accreditation and voting took place simultaneously in line with the guidelines issued by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In Birnin Kebbi, security agents, including personnel of Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps guarded polling units and positioned themselves at strategic locations.

Election officials arrived at polling stations before 7.30 a.m. with the necessary voting materials at many polling units but did not find large numbers of voters.

The INEC Presiding Officer at Garkar Magatakarda Polling Unit, Tudun-Wada Ward in Birnin Kebbi, Femi Oladun, said although officials arrived at 7.30a.m. they did not see a large number of people compared to the situation during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“We have not witnessed large turnout as much as the previous one but we are hoping to see change as people are still coming out,” he said.

He said there had not been any hitch with the Card Reader and that the voters ”were behaving well”.

At Marafa Ward 004, Baiti Liman Poling Unit in Birnin Kebbi, voters lined up to vote.

The officials of INEC arrived at 7.30 a.m at Magawata Polling Unit in Marafa Ward, Birnin Kebbi while accreditation and voting commenced at 8:00a.m.

At 8 a.m., accreditation and voting also commenced at Mai-Alelu Polling Unit in Nasarawa Ward 2, where Governor Atiku Bagudu cast his vote.

Some voters in Dangaladima 003, Dangaladima Ward and Shehu Zalaka 004, Gorabu and Zoramawa wards expressed pleasure over the early commencement of the elections.

However, voters at Nasarawa Polling Unit 002 in Nagari College Ward, Birnin Kebbi, in spite of turning up early, waited to be paid before voting.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while accreditation and voting commenced at 8a.m., the turnout of voters was unimpressive.

Cash for votes

The INEC Presiding Officer at the unit, Faruk Zakari, said the voters refused to cast their votes on the claim that they heard that money was being given to voters in some polling units to enable them to vote.

“You can see by yourself as voting cubicle and boxes are empty, there are no voters and you have also seen it that people are gathered there in clusters discussing who and who they should see for money before they cast their votes,” he said.

One voter, Shuaibu Birnin Kebbi, said ” I will not vote until I get my “Dumus” money.

”We came here in the morning but we will not vote anyone until we are paid.

“I already chose my candidate in the Presidential and National Assembly elections but this one is pay me I will vote for you.”

Some women voters interviewed said that they heard a huge amount of money was given to an unidentified man to give them.

“We too heard that some voters get N1,000 per vote cast , we are waiting for them to give us ours if truly they want us to vote,” they said