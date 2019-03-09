Police arrest APC agent found ‘holding’ Voters’ Register

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The police have arrested an agent of All Progressives Congress (APC) carrying a Voters’ Register at a polling unit in Manchok Registration Area Centre (RAC), Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, on Saturday.

The agent, Samuel Semion, caught with the register at Uguwan Aba Dube I Polling Unit, Manchok RAC, said the document was distributed to all party agents in the area by ”a senior party member”.

When the attention of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and security agents was drawn to the development, the INEC Supervisor in the RAC, Cletus Joseph, asked the police to arrest the suspect.

Mr Joseph claimed the action contravened the Electoral Act.

“We have received similar information from our officials in various polling units that APC agents have in their possession INEC Voters’ Register.

“I want to categorically say that no agent is entitled to (hold) the Voters’ Register for any reason and anyone caught with it should be arrested.”

The Divisional Police Officer in the Local Government, Daniel Mbwale, seized the document and ordered security agents to seize the documents from all APC agents in all polling units in the area.

Responding to the development, the Public Relations Officer of APC in the LGA, Mathew Kuyau, said the register was distributed to all members of the party executive in the area who made it available to the agents.

He explained that the measure was to enable the agents to verify the accreditation of voters by INEC officials but not to interfere with the election process.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.