Election: Kano police commissioner ‘killed’ political tension – Ganduje

Unlike the eve of the previous governorship election, Kano State is largely calm.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that people are going about their normal businesses without any hindrance.

Discussions about Saturday’s governorship and state assembly election among the populace is being done in a friendly manner.

The spokesperson of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Yakasai, said the state commissioner of police, Mohammed Wakil, is responsible for the sanity prevailing in the state.

“The CP is a great professional who has been able to bring sanity to the political scene here. He does not take sides and is quick to respond to any situation,” he said.

Mr Wakil, one of the pioneer detectives at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was posted to Kano early in February.

Since his arrival, Mr Wakil, known for his fight against drug abuse and criminality has overseen the arrest and detention of several political thugs in the state.

The police in Kano have also confiscated a lot of weapons from thugs popularly known as “yan daba”.

A video of the police chief went viral recently where he was seen daring political thugs and criminals.

Shortly before the presidential election, Mr Wakil ordered a raid of “black spots” across Kano metropolis which led to the arrest of 80 suspects.

Mr Yakasai also expressed optimism that the voter turnout in the governorship election will be higher than that of the presidential poll.

“A lot of women did not come out to vote during the presidential election because of fear and apprehension. But I am sure most will come out tomorrow seeing that there is basically no tension now due to what the security agencies have been able to do,” he said.