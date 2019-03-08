Buhari mourns Kebbi governor’s brother

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed heartfelt condolences to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State over the death of his younger brother, Farouk Bagudu.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in Abuja, prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn the deceased.

Mr Buhari assured the governor, the Bagudu family and their friends of his personal prayers and thoughts as they mourned the passage of their beloved brother, husband, and father.

The president further prayed Allah to grant the children and other survivors the fortitude to bear the loss.

Until his demise, Farouk Bagudu was the Managing Director of Jihab Communication Limited.

(NAN)