51 governorship, 462 assembly candidates to contest elections in Sokoto

Sokoto state on map
No fewer than 51 governorship and 462 State House of Assembly candidates are to participate in Saturday’s elections in Sokoto State.

The Head of Voter Education and Public Affairs Department of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Muhammad Musa, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Friday.

Mr Musa said out of the numbers, two women would be contesting governorship, while 21 other women would contest for 30 seats in the state assembly.

He said distribution of election materials to local government areas had been concluded, and that LGA offices of the commission would continue distributing sensitive materials to polling units.

According to him, INEC had conducted series of stakeholders’ meetings, training of ad-hoc staff and other activities in preparation to ensure successful conduct of the exercise.

He called on participating organs, stakeholders and the public to adhere to electoral rules and ensure successful elections.

(NAN)

