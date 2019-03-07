2,000 domestic observes to monitor Saturday’s poll in Katsina

Katsina State on map
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says about 2,000 domestic observers are expected to monitor the conduct of Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Katsina State.

Ibrahim Zarewa, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina.

He said the observers were from 51 different groups cleared INEC to monitor 2019 general elections in the state.

Mr Zarewa revealed that about five foreign observer groups would also monitor the elections in the state.

He said the groups are – African Union (AU), European Union (EU), ECOWAS, American High Commission and British High Commission.

The commissioner said INEC has distributed both non sensitive and sensitive materials in all the 34 Local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

He said the sensitive materials would be sorted out and kept at INEC LGA offices for distribution to the 361 wards across the state.

Mr Zarewa assured that the election would commence in good time as scheduled in all the polling units in the state.

He said the commission has recharged its card readers, configured them, and trained staff who would handle them.

Altogether, 18 candidates are featuring in governorship election in the state including Governor Aminu Masari of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yakubu Lado Danmarke of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

About 316 candidates are also featuring in the state House of Assembly election across the 34 LGAs of the state.

(NAN)

