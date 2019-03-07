Election: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano State has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to all the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

The state INEC Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Garba Lawal, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

According to him, the INEC staff commenced the sorting out of the sensitive materials, especially the ballot papers according to each Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He said the distribution of the materials, which also began on Wednesday, would be completed before the end of Friday.

“Already the non-sensitive materials are at our Local Government Offices across the state since after the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Therefore, we are trying to distribute only the sensitive materials between now and Friday to make it easier for our staff and the corps members to move to their respective places of assignment as early as possible on the Election Day,” he said.

On the issue of the governorship candidate for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the INEC spokesperson said the Kano office had yet to receive any instruction from its Headquarters in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that a Federal High Court in Kano had on Tuesday, March 5, nullified the PDP governorship primary election that produced Abba Kabir-Yusuf as the PDP’s flag-bearer in the state.

The court ordered the party to conduct fresh primary election to enable all the other aspirants to participate.

(NAN)

