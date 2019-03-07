Election: INEC distributes materials to 23 LGAs of Kaduna State

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has deployed electoral materials to all the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State for distribution ahead of Saturday’s Governorship/House of Assembly polls.

Sani Abdulfatah, INEC’s Public Relations Officer in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday that both sensitive and non-sensitive materials had been sorted and moved to the local government areas from where they would be dispatched to the 255 wards and the 5,102 polling units across the state.

“I can tell you that we have virtually addressed all the challenges encountered during the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly polls,’’ Mr Abdulfatah said.

According to him, 42 political parties are fielding a total of 436 candidates in the race for Governorship and House of Assembly seats in the state.

The INEC official said that 38 political parties are fielding candidates for the governorship election, while 398 others are contesting for the 34 State House of Assembly seats in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress and Isah Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party are the most prominent candidates in the race.

The INEC official said that no corps member had been posted as ad-hoc staff to Kajuru and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas due to security situation in those areas.

“Corps members are working as ad-hoc staff in the remaining 21 local government areas,’’ Mr Abdulfatah said.

(NAN)