Kano Governorship: APC, PDP, others sign peace accord

A total of 31 governorship candidates from various political parties have signed an accord to promote peaceful conduct before, during and after the 2019 general elections in Kano.‎

‎The candidates that signed the accord include incumbent governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Salihu Takai of People Redemption Party (PRP).‎

‎The peace document was signed at the instance of the Kano State peace committee, co-chaired by a professor, Ibrahim Umar; the Bishop of Kano Diocese, John Niyiring; and a member National Peace Committee, Ibrahim Gambari.‎

Speaking at the event, representative of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Mahraz, urged the candidates to avoid acts capable of triggering violence.

“I urge you to shun any act that can lead to destruction of lives and property before, during and after the elections.

“Peace is needed before the elections, it is important during the elections and we need peace even after the elections,” he said.‎

Also speaking, Kano State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Wakili, said the peace pact would give all political parties, stakeholders and interests equal play field.

“This exercise will also help us to have smooth and peaceful elections, so this is a to me a huge pre-election achievement,” he said.

He said that ‎the Kano State police command was in synergy with other security agencies in the state, saying, “we shall ensure the safety of all the stakeholders during and after the elections.”

‎‎Mr Wakili used the occasion to reiterate his resolve to sustain the fight against drug abuse and thuggery even after election.‎

In his speech, Mr Gambari stressed the need for peace across the nation during and after the polls.

He urged politicians in the country to avoid hate speech and demonizing of political opponents.

Earlier, the Kano State Governor, Mr Ganduje, had called on all stakeholders in the state to support every move towards peaceful election.

He expressed optimism that security agencies would do their job without fear or favour during the elections. (NAN)

