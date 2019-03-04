Kano PDP faction dumps party

Senator Mas’ud Doguwa

Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa, the factional leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, said they dumped the party because it has lost its popular appeal among the people.

Mr Doguwa, a former senator, along with other members of the party’s Executive Council defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) five days to the governorship and state Assembly elections.

He said at a news briefing on Monday in Kano that the PDP as an opposition platform had lost its steam, because all its major stakeholders have been sidelined.

“The influence of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kano has been strongly weakened in the face of the persistent war of attrition against those that are supposed to be carried along.

“Those who are supposed to be highly recognized for internal cohesion to prevail are not being carried along,” he said.

Ekenne Campaign AD

According to him, lack of unity and sincerity of purpose were also responsible for the current mess rocking the top echelon of the party in the state.

He explained that the party’s goal of achieving greater success would never be feasible and realistic with dictatorship.

Mr Doguwa said as a prominent political figure who had been in PDP since its inception, he had on other option than to defect as a way of venting spleen.

“Since the time the governorship flag bearer came on board, we were never contacted by him on how to go about the business.

Okowa Campaign AD

“All we know is that, every decision taken must reflect our interest as part of the requirement for internal democracy which was not respected by the so-called party hierarchy.

“It’s a bad omen for democracy, the PDP has completely lost focus and direction, as being portrayed by the cavalier attitude of those who are supposed to be honest, sincere and upright in their conduct.

“We have lost our populist appeal in all the 44 Local Government Areas of Kano State: we are leaving the PDP because the party is now in a fix,” he added.

Mr Doguwa predicted landslide victory for Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and all other APC candidates on Saturday, as the APC is reaping from the rot permeating the PDP in the state.

“With the key figures defecting at the eleventh hour, the party (PDP) is on the road to extinction in the state.” he predicted.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.