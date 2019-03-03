Ex-NEMA boss, associates dump PDP, set to join APC

Related News

A former Managing Director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sani Sidi, has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State.

Mr Sidi was defeated by Isah Ashiru at the PDP governorship primaries in December. He returned third in the contest, behind Sule Hunkuyi, a senator, who came second.

Mr Sidi’s decision was disclosed in a statement on Saturday signed by a former Kaduna State government spokesperson, Ahmed Maiyaki, who is Mr Sidi’s spokesperson.

Mr Maiyaki on Saturday also dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the former NEMA boss, his political associates and several other chieftains of the PDP across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State have resigned their membership of the opposition party.

According to the statement, Mr Sidi has returned his membership card to his Unguwar Sarki ward of the PDP.

“Since the party’s primaries held last year, characterised by manipulations, impunity, lack of internal democracy and intimidations of party delegates, the party’s leadership at the state or the candidate has failed to genuinely engage all aspirants towards consultation and genuine reconciliation, an important task that would have helped the party forge ahead,” Mr Sidi was quoted as saying.

“Even more worrisome is the mutual mistrust that exist between the party leadership, the gubernatorial candidate and some of its members and above all the failure to showcase any meaningful blueprint and capacity on how to govern the state when voted into power.

“It is based on these reasons and after due consultation with my political associates across the 23 local government areas, l decided to resign my membership of the party henceforth. And l thank you most sincerely for your support while in the party.”

Prominent politicians and associates of Mr Sidi from across the state also resigned their membership of the PDP. They include a former Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Peter Adada; a former Council Chairman of Kaduna LGA and state Commissioner of Information, Rabiu Bako; a former State Secretary of the PDP, Kabiru Ballah; and a former member of KSHA, Sani Shahada.

Also moving with Mr Sidi are Nasiru Damau, a former Council Chairman of Kubau LGA and Commissioner of LGA; Aliyu Kura, a former Council Chairman of Lere LGA; and Sadiq Hunkuyi, former Council Chairman of Kudan LGA.

According to Mr Maiyaki, Mr Sidi is set to join the APC.

In his reaction, Umar Mohammed, a PDP chieftain in Kaduna, told PREMIUM TIMES that the party was not disturbed by this move.

“We know that these people will decamp. We are only waiting for their pronouncement. They are of no value to the PDP. They were dealt with at primaries and since then they started planning for this day.

“We are not surprised. They should go and we wish them well. They should know that Isah Ashiru will win Kaduna come March, 9.”