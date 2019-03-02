Former Yero’s spokesperson, Maiyaki, dumps PDP, joins APC in Kaduna

Related News

The former spokesperson to the former governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahmed Maiyaki, a grass root politician, is a prominent figure in the PDP.

In a statement sent PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Maiyaki said he defected because he did not believe in the capacity of the PDP governorship candidate, Isah Ashiru.

Mr Maiyaki had earlier dumped his former boss during the PDP primaries and supported the former NEMA boss, Sani Sidi. Both of them lost to Isah Ashiru, who clinched the party’s ticket to wrestle the state top seat with the governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on March 9.

“Having consulted widely with my political associates, family and friends, l have decided to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This decision has become necessary, in view of the inability of the party at the state and its gubernatorial candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan to provide an alternative development plan if elected to lead the state.

“It is on record that the bar of governance in Kaduna State is admirably high at the moment and we, as indigenes of the state, have a duty to sustain this feat. Sadly, the PDP in Kaduna and its gubernatorial candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan, have not put in place any plan to sustain or surpass these achievements.

“To this end, l have notified and returned the membership card to officials of the PDP at my ward. Accordingly, l have registered as a member of All Progressive Congress (APC) whose candidate, Gov Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has proven competence and vision for Kaduna State.

“I wish to state unequivocally, that El-Rufai’s vision for my dear state is unmatched by any of the candidates seeking to be governor of the state in the March 9th polls. l believe Elrufai has the capacity, experience and interest to serve Kaduna better. l, therefore, declare my total support for his candidature and urge other like minds to do so. Kaduna truly deserves a competent leader, we cannot afford anything less.”

One of the PDP chieftains in Kaduna, Umar Mohammed, said they are not surprised by Maiyaki’s decamping.

“We know people like Maiyaki will decamp. They have not been with the party. He left his former boss, former governor Yero and worked for Sani Sidi. Now, he could not fit in, so he left. He will leave APC too,” Mr Umar said.