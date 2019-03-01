40 political parties declare support for Zamfara APC governorship candidate

Gov. Abdulazizi-Yari
Gov. Abdulazizi-Yari of Zamfara State. [Photo credit: THISDAY]

Over 40 political parties in Zamfara State, on Friday, directed their supporters to vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the March 9, Governorship election in the state.

Zayyanu Salisu, spokesman of the group and governorship candidate of the APP in the state, said their decision was influenced by the leadership style of Governor Abdulaziz Yari.

He said, “We met along with our party leaders, reviewed and supported the positive changes brought about by the Yari led administration of the APC.

“Since our collective drive is the growth and development of the state, we unanimously agreed to support the government and its governorship candidate for the next election, so that we can move forward.

“I hereby present to his Excellency, the governor of Zamfara state, these over 40 political parties; their candidates, leaders and supporters and commit their allegiance,” he said.

Receiving the list, Mr Yari, who described his achievements as modest, thanked the politicians for their support.

“I want to assure you that the APC in the state and at the national level will not leave you. We will continue to carry you along for the good of the state,” Mr Yari said.

Similarly, the state government received 28 PDP, APGA and other youth groups, who came to the Government House and declared their support.

Spokesperson of the groups, Bello Sani, said over 6,000 youths, cutting across the major opposition parties, formed the APC youth support coalition.

“We could not come for this declaration before now due to certain reasons that I cannot reveal at this moment.

“I want to state that during the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections on March 9, all youth organisations that are here; will join other youth groups and massively vote APC,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that among the associations that joined the APC were Divorcees, Married Women and Widows, under the leadership of Banta Unguwan-Shado.

They pledged the support of women groups at the coming polls for the APC.

Responding, Mr Yari, commended the groups for their foresight.

He promised that the APC candidate would run an inclusive government, including the youth and women, if voted into power.

(NAN)

