Election: Police warn against reckless celebrations

The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday warned against reckless celebration by youth over election results and urged parents to control their children.

The Command Public Relations, Yakubu Sabo, a deputy superintendent of police, made the call in a press statement issued in Kaduna, said the reckless celebration had led to fatalities and vowed to arrest those engaged in the act.

“The command has observed with dismay the reckless way motorists and motorcyclists are driving on highways and public places in the name of celebration which is causing fatal vehicle accidents.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, therefore warns that, parents and community leaders should talk to their children and wards to desist from such reckless celebrations.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to remain calm and not to do anything that violates the extant laws of the country as the Police in collaboration with other security agencies will arrest any person or group of persons found wanting in this regard.”

The police assured that it was working with security agencies to maintain law and order, and appealed for the cooperation of residents.

(NAN)