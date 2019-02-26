Kwankwaso urges calm as PDP rejects election results in Kano

Related News

A senator and former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to accept the outcome of Saturday’s presidential and national elections and eschew violence.

He gave the advice in a post-election message he sent to local radio stations in Kano on Tuesday.

It came after the leadership of the party in the state rejected the results of the elections as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The collation officer for the presidential election in Kano, Magaji Garba, announced that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), President Muhammad Buhari, scored 1,464,768 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP polled 391,593 votes in the election in the state.

But the state chairman of the party, who was also the party’s agent at the collation centre, Rabiu Bichi, alleged that electoral officials inflated figures in the results.

“We cannot accept such inflated figures and that is our stand,” he said. “So we will go back and analyse the issue to know the next line of action to take.”

“As you can see the presiding officers complained of lack of use of card readers during the voting exercise of the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state coupled with over-voting.

“We shall look at the circumstances and provisions of the law and see what the law says so as to pursue our rights,” Mr Bichi said.

Mr Kwankwaso also expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the elections but appealed to PDP supporters not to take the law into their hands.

The former governor became the leader of the PDP in the state since last year when he returned from the APC. He was also the party’s rallying figure in the state during the electioneering campaigns.

He said the elections were conducted peacefully in many parts of Kano State. “As expected, some states were won by All Progressive Congress while others went to People Democratic Party. Only God knows the final result,” he said.

“I am appealing to PDP members to remain calm, not take law in their hands as a result of the party’s performance in the presidential and National Assembly elections. What happened in 2011 (post-election violence) is still fresh in our mind, where some youths lost their lives while jubilating over election victory.

“We have also witnessed how thugs set ablaze residences and properties of some politicians in the post-election violence. I am appealing to people to accept the outcome of the election with good faith.

“I hope other political parties will caution their followers against violence for peace to reign supreme in our dear state,” Mr Kwankwaso appealed.

The politician called on PDP members in Kano to start preparation for the success of the party in governorship and state assembly election.

The People Democratic Party performed woefully in last Saturday’s elections. It lost in all the 44 local government areas and failed to win any of the National Assembly seats.

There were clashes between APC and PDP supporters in parts of the state before the polls. Observers believe Mr Kwankwaso’s message to his followers will contribute to reducing tension and prevent post-election violence.