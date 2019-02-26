PDP rejects Katsina presidential election result

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the presidential election result from Katsina State over alleged irregularities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 1,232,133 votes to beat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who scored 303,056 votes in the poll.

Salisu Majigiri, the state PDP Chairman, disclosed the party’s position at a news conference on Tuesday in Katsina.

He alleged that there were some election irregularities committed in some local government areas of the state during the poll that are unacceptable to the PDP.

“Like in Kankara Local Government Area, some uncustomised result sheets are used to enter results, even though, they are from INEC, but are not the ones specifically supposed to be used for 2019 elections.

“In other places, there are over voting which we also observed, we are not satisfied with the result, that is why we rejected it and refused to sign.

“We raised objections on these issues during collation, but we are overruled.

“We will also raise these issues in Abuja during the final collation,” he said. (NAN)