Fresh violence reported in Kajuru, Kaduna

Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.
Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.

Fresh violence has been reported in Kajuru, the local government where dozens of people were killed over a fortnight ago.

Details of the violence are still sketchy as at press time, but the Kaduna State Government has condemned the violence.

The government also said the violence spread to neighbouring Kachia Local Government Area.

Read the full statement by the Kaduna State Government below.

Security Update:

KDSG condemns renewed attacks in Kajuru and Kachia

The Kaduna State Government has today received the sad news of renewed attacks in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas. The government condemns this recourse to violence and calls on all communities to support the efforts to restore calm in the area.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Today, the Kaduna State Government was briefed by security agencies of renewed attacks in Kajuru local government area, and in parts of neighbouring Kachia LGA.

“The Kaduna State Government has been assured that the security agencies are working assiduously to contain the situation.

“The Government is saddened by these attacks, condemns the perpetrators and urges all residents of the area to support the security agencies in their efforts to protect communities.”

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.