Gov. Yari wins Zamfara West Senate Seat

Gov. Abdulazizi-Yari
Gov. Abdulazizi-Yari of Zamfara State. [Photo credit: THISDAY]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Abdula’ziz Yari of Zamfara State as winner of Zamfara West Senatorial election held on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the district comprised six local government areas of Anka, Bakura, Bukkuyum, Gummi, Maradun and Talata-Mafara.

Announcing the results in Tatala-Mafara on Monday, the INEC Returning Officer, Lawal Mayanchi, said Mr Yari of the APC polled 153,626 votes, while Lawal Hassan of the PDP scored 69,293 votes.

NAN reports that other contestants from other political parties, who participated in the election, were Muhammad Lokoja of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) with 6,727 votes, Muhammad Rilwan of Peopes Party of Nigeria (PPN), who had 133 votes and Nasiru Anka of the Peoples Redemption Party who scored 555 votes.

A chieftain of the APC in the state, Sha’ayau Sarkin-Fawa, described the victory as a welcome development.

Mr Sarkin-Fawa said Mr Yari deserved to be a representative of the state in the Senate, considering the achievements recorded by his administration in the past eight years.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said the victory was an indication that the people of Zamfara were with APC as a political party.

(NAN)

