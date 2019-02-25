APC wins all three senatorial seats in Katsina

collation at Katsina senatorial district
collation at Katsina senatorial district

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC), in Katsina State, has won all three senatorial seats in the state.

The APC candidates were declared winners in the results announced in the three collation centres of Daura, Katsina and Funtua.

In Katsina South, Bello Mandiya of the APC scored 433,139 beating his closest challenger, Shehu Imam of the PDP who scored 158,081.

In Katsina North, Ahmed Babba-Kaita was declared the winner after he garnered 339,438 votes beating Mani Nasarawa of the PDP who scored 127,529 votes.

In Katsina Central zone, APC candidate, Kabir Barkiya, was declared the winner after he scored 340,800 votes against Hamisu Gambo of the PDP who polled 124,372 votes.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.