APC sweeps Jigawa parliamentary seats

The ruling All Progressive Congress in Jigawa State has won the state’s three senatorial seats and 11 others in the House of Representatives.

All the senatorial results officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Jigawa on Monday favoured the APC.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party candidate has already released a statement, rejecting the outcome of the polls.

The result, as announced, is reproduced below:

1.Jigawa North-west senatorial district.

APC candidate, Danladi Sankara- 286, 655

PDP candidate, Nasiru Roni- 120, 314

SDP candidate, Muhammed Alkali- 29, 986

2. Jigawa North-east senatorial district

APC candidate, Ibrahim Hassan- 184, 185

PDP candidate, Ubali Shitu- 103,039

SDP candidate, Kaugama Garba- 10832

3- Jigawa central senatorial district.

APC candidate, Sabo Muhammad- 224, 543

PDP candidate, Mustaph Sule Lamido- 143,611

SDP candidate, Ashiru katanga- 3496

House of Representatives

1- Kazaure, Gwiwa, Roni and Yankwashi federal constituency.

APC candidate, Mohammed Gudaje- 69, 288

PDP candidate, Aminu Umar- 18,953

SDP candidate Muhammad Muktar- 13, 303

2- Jahun/Miga Federal constituency,

APC candidate Saidu Miga – 55,241

PDP candidate, Tafida Abubakar- 28,707

3- Hadejia /Auyo/ Kafin Hausa Federal constituency,

APC candidate Ibrahim Usman- 70,388

PDP candidate Jibrin Babangida- 34,143

4- Mallam Madori/Kaugama Federal constituency

APC candidate Abubakar Makki

votes- 47,125

PDP candidate Yusif Dunari- 24,802

5- Gagarawa/Gumel/Maigatari/Suletankarkar Federal constituency

APC candidate Nazifi Sani- 75, 975 votes

PDP candidate Nasiru sparrow- 38, 881 votes

6- Kirikasamma/Birniwa/Guri federal constituency

APC candidate Abubakar Fulata- 63,884

PDP candidate Abba Daguro- 25,447

SDP candidate, Abba Anas – 5,349

7- Taura /Ringim federal constituency

APC candidate Ado Sani Kiri- 77,889

PDP candidate Gambo Gujungu- 36,043 votes

8- Birinin kudu /Buji federal constituency

APC candidate Magaji Aliyu- 62,001 votes

PDP candidate Ali Tukur- 38,963

9- Babura /Garki Federal constituency

APC candidates Muhammad Fagen Gawo- 62,452

PDP candidate Nasiru Dantiye- 24,554

SDP Kaloma Dahiru Musdapher- 13,211

10-Dutse /Kiyawa federal constituency

APC candidate Ibrahim Madobi- 66,428

PDP candidate Aminu Wada- 37,008

11- Gwaram Federal constituency

APC candidate Yuguda Hassan Kila- 46,294

PDP candidate Hannafi Yakubu- 24,147

Angry opposition

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aminu Ibrahim, told journalists that the process was marred by police intimidation, rigging and vote buying ”championed by the APC led administration in the state”.

He said there was no level playing ground for all parties involved.

”Hours to the election, the police commissioner withdrew my police escort, upon inquiry, they said they went for a briefing. I was left without security.

“Days to the election, APC thugs razed down my building which houses the headquarters of PDP in Ringim Local Government Area. I reported it to the police; they said that the suspects are still at large.

“The police have not been fair to us, they denied me security to intimidate me and APC ‘contractor’, Mr Isa Gerawa is moving in a heavy motorcade of policemen with arms,” he said.

”They intimidated and beat up my agent at Maduba ward in Ringim. This man, Isa Gerawa ordered for the arrest of my agent, they took him away for hours together with the ballot box,” he added.

Efforts to speak with the police command in Jigawa proved abortive as both the police commissioner, Bala Senchi, and the command spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, declined to comment.