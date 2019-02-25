APC sweeps Jigawa parliamentary seats

The ruling All Progressive Congress in Jigawa State has won the state’s three senatorial seats and 11 others in the House of Representatives.
All the senatorial results officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Jigawa on Monday favoured the APC.
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party candidate has already released a statement, rejecting the outcome of the polls.
The result, as announced, is reproduced below:
1.Jigawa North-west senatorial district.
APC candidate, Danladi Sankara- 286, 655
PDP candidate, Nasiru Roni- 120, 314
SDP candidate, Muhammed Alkali- 29, 986
2. Jigawa North-east senatorial district
APC candidate, Ibrahim Hassan- 184, 185
PDP candidate, Ubali Shitu- 103,039
SDP candidate, Kaugama Garba- 10832
3- Jigawa central senatorial district.
APC candidate, Sabo Muhammad- 224, 543
PDP candidate, Mustaph Sule Lamido- 143,611
SDP candidate, Ashiru katanga- 3496
House of Representatives
1- Kazaure, Gwiwa, Roni and Yankwashi federal constituency.
APC candidate, Mohammed Gudaje- 69, 288
PDP candidate, Aminu Umar- 18,953
SDP candidate Muhammad Muktar- 13, 303
2- Jahun/Miga Federal constituency,
APC candidate Saidu Miga – 55,241
PDP candidate, Tafida Abubakar- 28,707
3- Hadejia /Auyo/ Kafin Hausa Federal constituency,
APC candidate Ibrahim Usman- 70,388
PDP candidate Jibrin Babangida- 34,143
4- Mallam Madori/Kaugama Federal constituency
APC candidate Abubakar Makki
votes- 47,125
PDP candidate Yusif Dunari- 24,802
5- Gagarawa/Gumel/Maigatari/Suletankarkar Federal constituency
APC candidate Nazifi Sani- 75, 975 votes
PDP candidate Nasiru sparrow- 38, 881 votes
6- Kirikasamma/Birniwa/Guri federal constituency
APC candidate Abubakar Fulata- 63,884
PDP candidate Abba Daguro- 25,447
SDP candidate, Abba Anas – 5,349
7- Taura /Ringim federal constituency
APC candidate Ado Sani Kiri- 77,889
PDP candidate Gambo Gujungu- 36,043 votes
8- Birinin kudu /Buji federal constituency
APC candidate Magaji Aliyu- 62,001 votes
PDP candidate Ali Tukur- 38,963
9- Babura /Garki Federal constituency
APC candidates Muhammad Fagen Gawo- 62,452
PDP candidate Nasiru Dantiye- 24,554
SDP Kaloma Dahiru Musdapher- 13,211
10-Dutse /Kiyawa federal constituency
APC candidate Ibrahim Madobi- 66,428
PDP candidate Aminu Wada- 37,008
11- Gwaram Federal constituency
APC candidate Yuguda Hassan Kila- 46,294
PDP candidate Hannafi Yakubu- 24,147
Angry opposition
Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aminu Ibrahim, told journalists that the process was marred by police intimidation, rigging and vote buying ”championed by the APC led administration in the state”.
He said there was no level playing ground for all parties involved.
”Hours to the election, the police commissioner withdrew my police escort, upon inquiry, they said they went for a briefing. I was left without security.
“Days to the election, APC thugs razed down my building which houses the headquarters of PDP in Ringim Local Government Area. I reported it to the police; they said that the suspects are still at large.
“The police have not been fair to us, they denied me security to intimidate me and APC ‘contractor’, Mr Isa Gerawa is moving in a heavy motorcade of policemen with arms,” he said.
”They intimidated and beat up my agent at Maduba ward in Ringim. This man, Isa Gerawa ordered for the arrest of my agent, they took him away for hours together with the ballot box,” he added.
Efforts to speak with the police command in Jigawa proved abortive as both the police commissioner, Bala Senchi, and the command spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, declined to comment.