Senate Deputy Leader, Bala Ibn NaÁllah, wins Kebbi South Senatorial seat

Senator-Bala-Ibn-NaAllah
Senator-Bala-Ibn-NaAllah. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Eagle Online]

Senate Deputy Leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, has been reelected to represent Kebbi South in the National Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Na’Allah, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), won with 136,187 votes to defeat his closest rival, Benjamin Dikki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 62,733 votes.

The figures were announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Muhammed Zagga, on Monday in Zuru.

The Kebbi South Senatorial district comprises Zuru, Fakai, Sakaba, Danko/Wasagu, Shanga, Ngaski and Yauri local government areas.

(NAN)

