El-Rufai’s deputy loses senate election

Danjuma La’ah, the senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, has been re-elected.
Suleiman Yashim, INEC Returning Officer who announced the result on Monday in Kafanchan said Mr La’ah of the PDP scored a total 268,923 to defeat Deputy Governor Barnabas Bala Bantex of the APC, who scored 133,287 votes.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other runner-up candidates included, Rijo Shekari of the SDP who scored 9,609 votes, Benedict Kura of ADC who scored 2,741 with eight others.
Other results are being awaited at the Collation centre, INEC officer said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.