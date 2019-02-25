El-Rufai’s deputy loses senate election

Related News

Danjuma La’ah, the senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, has been re-elected.

Suleiman Yashim, INEC Returning Officer who announced the result on Monday in Kafanchan said Mr La’ah of the PDP scored a total 268,923 to defeat Deputy Governor Barnabas Bala Bantex of the APC, who scored 133,287 votes.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other runner-up candidates included, Rijo Shekari of the SDP who scored 9,609 votes, Benedict Kura of ADC who scored 2,741 with eight others.

Other results are being awaited at the Collation centre, INEC officer said.

(NAN)