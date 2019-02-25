APC wins two senatorial, eight Reps seats announced in Kano

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won two out of three senatorial seats and eight out of 22 House of Representatives seats in Kano so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The chairman Senate committee on works, Kabiru Gaya of APC, won Kano South senatorial seat, while the chairman of the Senate committee on downstream, Barau Jibrin of APC, won Kano North senatorial district.

Mr Gaya is a former governor of Kano State and has been in the Senate since 2003.

Announcing the result in the early hours of Monday, the returning officer for Kano South, Ibrahim Barde, announced that Mr Gaya won with 319,004 votes to beat his close opponent, Sani Rogo of PDP, who scored 217,520 votes. Yahaya Karaye of PRP came third with 30,013 votes

In Kano North, Mr Jibrin won the senatorial seat with 286,419 votes. Ahmad Bichi of PDP scored 155,638 to come second.

In a related development, the Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Rurum has emerged winner of the Rano/ Kibiya/Bunkure federal constituency election held on Saturday.

Mr Rurum of the APC polled 62,455 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Sani Rano, who scored 33,296 votes.

See the results of the Senate and Reps seats below

SENATE RESULT

Kano South Senatorial District
APC 319,004
PDP 217,520

Kano North Senatorial District
APC 286, 419
PDP 155,638

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SEATS

Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure federal constituency
APC 62,455
PDP 33, 296

Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency
APC 53,512
PDP 39,586

Dawakintofa/Tofa/Rimingado federal constituency
APC 31,938
PDP 11,746

Registered voters 101,254
Accredited voters 47,675

Vote cast 45,516
Invalid vote 1,827
Total vote cast 47,343

Minjibir/Ungoggo federal constituency
APC 55,289
PDP 26, 258

Bichi Federal Constituency
APC 37,570
PDP 16,192

Gabasawa/Gezawa federal constituency
APC 41,029
PDP 37, 973

Fagge federal constituency
APC 26, 813
PDP 20,502

Minjibir/Ungoggo federal constituency
APC 39, 744
PDP 36, 371

Kano state has 22 federal constituencies for members of house of representatives.

