Buhari wins 9 of 23 LGAs in Sokoto, Atiku 3

President Muhammadu Buhari has won nine local government areas in Sokoto state while Atiku Abubakar got three in the ongoing collation of results for Saturday Presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that results of 12 local governments were declared at the presidential election collation centre which went for a break at about 4.30 a.m. on Monday.

The results collated by Chief Returning Officer of the state, Prof. Yahuza Bello, indicated that Buhari is leading with high votes, ahead of Mr Abubakar and the rest of the contenders.

Mr Bello is the Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano.

He said Mr Buhari polled 17, 684 against 14, 570 scored by Mr Abubakar in Kware, 15, 465 against 10, 176 in Yabo and 41, 347 against 24, 598 in Sokoto South Local Government Area.

The APC Presidential candidate scored 23, 242 votes in Gwadabawa while his PDP counterpart obtained 15, 656 and Mr Buhari polled 16, 466 as Mr Abubakar got 13, 659 in Kebbe Local Government Area.

In Illela Local Government Area, Mr Buhari scored 25, 217 votes, Mr Abubakar 16, 546; Sokoto North, Mr Buhari obtained 32, 943 votes and Abubakar got 20, 884 votes while in Raba LGA, Mr Buhari scored 15, 371votes against 10, 918 votes scored by Mr Abubakar.

Mr Buhari also scored 20, 307 votes in Wurno LGA while Mr Abubakar scored 9, 847 votes out of 33, 048 votes cast in the presidential election.

Mr Abubakar led in Tureta, Silame and Isa Local Government Areas where he scored 10, 209, 13, 949 and 17, 892 as Buhari got 8, 516, 10, 910 and 15, 264 votes obtained from the three councils.

Mr Bello said the collation of results would continue at noon on Monday as the centre awaits more results from 11 local government areas out of 23 LGAs in the state. (NAN)