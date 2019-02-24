Buhari wins 12 of 12 LGs announced so far in Katsina

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, has added six more local governments to the six he initially won against Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Buhari beat Mr Abubakar in Daura, Matazu, Ingawa, Kurfi, Sandamu and Rimi local government areas.

The results of Danmusa, Safana, Dutsi, Batsari, Kusada and Bakori local governments have been announced and Mr Buhari clearly won in all of them.

In Danmusa, Mr Buhari scored 30,011 votes while Mr Abubakar scored 7528.

In Safana local government, Mr Buhari scored 26631 and Mr Abubakar got 5756 and in Dutsi local government, Mr Buhari got 22583 and Mr Abubakar hot 5330.

In Batsari local government, APC’s scored 26,774 and PDP scored 7916. In Kusada, Mr Buhari got 21071 and Mr Abubakar got 6713; in Bakori, Mr Buhari got 53,623 votes against Mr Abubakar’s 11,931.

The collation of results is ongoing.

So far, 12 out of 34 local government area results have come in.