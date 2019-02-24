Buhari wins 12 of 12 LGs announced so far in Katsina

Muhammadu Buhari voting
Muhammadu Buhari voting

President Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, has added six more local governments to the six he initially won against Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Buhari beat Mr Abubakar in Daura, Matazu, Ingawa, Kurfi, Sandamu and Rimi local government areas.

The results of Danmusa, Safana, Dutsi, Batsari, Kusada and Bakori local governments have been announced and Mr Buhari clearly won in all of them.

In Danmusa, Mr Buhari scored 30,011 votes while Mr Abubakar scored 7528.

In Safana local government, Mr Buhari scored 26631 and Mr Abubakar got 5756 and in Dutsi local government, Mr Buhari got 22583 and Mr Abubakar hot 5330.

In Batsari local government, APC’s scored 26,774 and PDP scored 7916. In Kusada, Mr Buhari got 21071 and Mr Abubakar got 6713; in Bakori, Mr Buhari got 53,623 votes against Mr Abubakar’s 11,931.

Okowa Campaign AD

The collation of results is ongoing.

So far, 12 out of 34 local government area results have come in.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.