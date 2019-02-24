Election: Kaduna police vow to deal with protesters

El-Rufai on queue at polling unit 024,Ungwar Seriki ward. He arrived with his wife by 9.20a.m.
The police in Kaduna will ‘not take it lightly’ with anyone who stages any unlawful protest in the state, Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State command, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has said.

Mr Abdurrahman, on Sunday, warned anyone planning to stage a protest in any part of the state on Monday to shelve the idea.

The police chief said he has information that some ‘disgruntled elements’ are planning to stage protests in the parts of the state.

He addressed journalists in his office Sunday evening.

“There are some intelligence reports that some disgruntled elements are planning to stage a protest in Kaduna tomorrow (Monday)

“We don’t know their intention, but we know that the state government has banned all forms of protests, procession and demonstration.

“That is why we are warning that those planning such protest should have a rethink; otherwise the police and other security agencies in the state would not take it lightly with them,” he said.

Mr Abdurrahman did not clarify what constitutes an unlawful protest.

He also did not state the source of his privileged information.

An appeal court has in the past ruled that protesters embarking on a peaceful march need no police permit for such.

On Saturday, some voters in the southern part of the state capital protested late arrival of election materials in their area.

Some of them who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES earlier said the delay constitutes a systematic disenfranchisement of voters in the region.

This newspaper reported that election materials were yet to leave many RAC centres as at 8 a.m., official time set for commencement of polls.

