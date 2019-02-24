Buhari defeats Atiku in six local govts so far released in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has defeated his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, in six local government areas in Katsina State. Results from more local governments are still being expected.
The results released so far by the state collation officer, Fatima Mukhtar, a professor, shows that Mr Buhari defeated Mr Abubakar in Daura, the president‘s local government, Matazu, Ingawa, Kurfi, Sandamu and Rimi.
Below are the details of the results:
Daura LGA:
Registered voters:85,621
Accredited voters 43,818
Result
APC: 37,648.
PDP: 4,650
Valid: 42,619.
Rejected: 992
Total vote cast: 43,611
Matazu LGA:
Registered voters: 64,407
Accredited 37,869
Result:
APC- 27,625
PDP- 9,151
Valid: 36,930
Rejected: 567
Ingawa LGA
Registered voters: 80,139
Accredited: 39,571
Result:
APC- 29,230
PDP – 7,625
Valid: 37,336
Rejected: 1,825
Total vote cast: 39,161
Kurfi LGA
Registered voters: 66,163
Accredited: 36,351
Result:
APC- 25,074
PDP- 9,175
Valid: 34,672
Rejected: 1040
Total vote cast: 35,900
Cancellation 3 units: 1088 over voting.
Sandamu LGA
Registered: 70,255
Accredited: 41,663
Result:
APC- 29,221
PDP- 9,025
Valid: 38428
Rejected: 601
Total vote cast:39,029
Rimi LGA
APC-33361
PDP- 8818