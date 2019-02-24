Buhari defeats Atiku in six local govts so far released in Katsina

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has defeated his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, in six local government areas in Katsina State. Results from more local governments are still being expected.

The results released so far by the state collation officer, Fatima Mukhtar, a professor, shows that Mr Buhari defeated Mr Abubakar in Daura, the president‘s local government, Matazu, Ingawa, Kurfi, Sandamu and Rimi.

Below are the details of the results:

Daura LGA:

Registered voters:85,621

Accredited voters 43,818

Result

APC: 37,648.

PDP: 4,650

Valid: 42,619.

Rejected: 992

Total vote cast: 43,611

Matazu LGA:

Registered voters: 64,407

Accredited 37,869

Result:

APC- 27,625

PDP- 9,151

Valid: 36,930

Rejected: 567

Ingawa LGA

Registered voters: 80,139

Accredited: 39,571

Result:

APC- 29,230

PDP – 7,625

Valid: 37,336

Rejected: 1,825

Total vote cast: 39,161

Kurfi LGA

Registered voters: 66,163

Accredited: 36,351

Result:

APC- 25,074

PDP- 9,175

Valid: 34,672

Rejected: 1040

Total vote cast: 35,900

Cancellation 3 units: 1088 over voting.

Sandamu LGA

Registered: 70,255

Accredited: 41,663

Result:

APC- 29,221

PDP- 9,025

Valid: 38428

Rejected: 601

Total vote cast:39,029

Rimi LGA

APC-33361

PDP- 8818