Buhari defeats Atiku in six local govts so far released in Katsina

President Buhari and wife voting in Daura, Katsina State.

President Muhammadu Buhari has defeated his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, in six local government areas in Katsina State. Results from more local governments are still being expected.

The results released so far by the state collation officer, Fatima Mukhtar, a professor, shows that Mr Buhari defeated Mr Abubakar in Daura, the president‘s local government, Matazu, Ingawa, Kurfi, Sandamu and Rimi.

Below are the details of the results:

Daura LGA:

Registered voters:85,621
Accredited voters 43,818

Result

APC: 37,648.
PDP: 4,650

Valid: 42,619.
Rejected: 992
Total vote cast: 43,611

Matazu LGA:

Registered voters: 64,407
Accredited 37,869

Result:

APC- 27,625
PDP- 9,151
Valid: 36,930
Rejected: 567

Ingawa LGA

Registered voters: 80,139
Accredited: 39,571

Result:

APC- 29,230
PDP – 7,625

Valid: 37,336
Rejected: 1,825
Total vote cast: 39,161

Kurfi LGA

Registered voters: 66,163
Accredited: 36,351

Result:

APC- 25,074
PDP- 9,175

Valid: 34,672
Rejected: 1040
Total vote cast: 35,900
Cancellation 3 units: 1088 over voting.

Sandamu LGA

Registered: 70,255
Accredited: 41,663

Result:

APC- 29,221
PDP- 9,025

Valid: 38428
Rejected: 601
Total vote cast:39,029

Rimi LGA

APC-33361
PDP- 8818

