Traditional ruler loses four children to fire in Jigawa

A traditional ruler on Sunday lost four infant children to a midnight fire in Gumel Local Government Area of Jigawa State.
A family source told PREMIUM TIMES Sunday morning that the fire also destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.
He said the fire was as a result of electrical sparks and started around 12: 30 a.m.
He named the victims as Walida Ahmad, 15; Nafisa Ahmad, 6; Mansur Ahmad 3; and Khairat Ahmad, 2.
They were the children of Umar Ahmad, a traditional leader in Gumel Local Government Area in Jigawa State
The victims have been buried according to Islamic rites.
Police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the disaster but said he could not give the details yet.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.