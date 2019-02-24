JUST IN: Buhari defeats Atiku in Kwankwanso’s local govt

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar during a visit to the later's abode
Rabiu Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar during a visit to the later's abode

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the three elections held on Saturday in the Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State.

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is from the local government.

Mr Kwankwaso is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano and one of the principal officers of the PDP presidential campaign organisation.

Announcing the results on Sunday, the INEC collation officer for the presidential election in the local government, Sani Umar, said the local government has 84,067 registered voters with 40,764 accredited voters.

He said the APC presidential candidate scored 26,110 while that of the PDP got 13,113.

The collation officer for the National Assembly elections, Mansur Bindaw, also announced the Senate result.

Okowa Campaign AD

In the Senate election, the APC scored 22,731 while the PDP got 15,913.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Kwankwaso’s polling unit was won by the PDP.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP scored 278 while President Muhammad Buhari of the APC got 215 votes in the polling unit.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.