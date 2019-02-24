JUST IN: Buhari defeats Atiku in Kwankwanso’s local govt

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the three elections held on Saturday in the Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State.

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is from the local government.

Mr Kwankwaso is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano and one of the principal officers of the PDP presidential campaign organisation.

Announcing the results on Sunday, the INEC collation officer for the presidential election in the local government, Sani Umar, said the local government has 84,067 registered voters with 40,764 accredited voters.

He said the APC presidential candidate scored 26,110 while that of the PDP got 13,113.

The collation officer for the National Assembly elections, Mansur Bindaw, also announced the Senate result.

In the Senate election, the APC scored 22,731 while the PDP got 15,913.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Kwankwaso’s polling unit was won by the PDP.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP scored 278 while President Muhammad Buhari of the APC got 215 votes in the polling unit.