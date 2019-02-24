Atiku defeats Buhari at Tambuwal’s polling Unit.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, narrowly defeated President Muhammadu Buhari ‎of the All Progressives Congress at the polling unit of Governor Aminu Tambuwal in Sokoto State.

The governor voted at Unit 011, JNI Nizamiyyah Islamic School in Tambuwal, Tambuwal Local Government Area, at 11:45 am on Saturday.

The APC won two of the three voting points for the presidential election in the unit, but PDP won with the total votes.

APC got a ‎total of 439 votes, while PDP got 444 votes.

‎Mr Tambuwal, who was elected governor on the platform of the APC, dumped the party last year for the PDP.

He was a presidential aspirant in the opposition party but lost the primary ticket to Mr Abubakar.

The governor later clinched the governorship ticket of the PDP to seek a second term in office.

The 2019 general elections for the presidency held in Nigeria on Saturday.

Voters were out in large numbers to elect 468 members of the National Assembly: the Senate and the House of Representatives.

A total of 73 presidential candidates also participated in the election.

However, the contest is expected to be between incumbent President Buhari and Mr Abubakar.

