Fresh elections hold today in some Jigawa wards

Jigawa on map
Jigawa on map

Fresh elections are currently holding in some wards in Jigawa State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared on Saturday that no election took place in the affected wards in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The failure of the smart card readers was responsible for the cancellation and subsequent rescheduling of the polls in the area.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Jigawa, Mahmud Isa, confirmed the initial postponement to journalists late Saturday night. He said the election will hold in the affected wards the next day (Sunday).

The elections commenced on Sunday morning in the wards.

The electoral officer in Gwaram Local Government, Bilal Sabo, identified the polling unit identified the affected polling units as Gwaram Dabau polling unit 024, Fagam K/fada Kukawa polling unit 030, Fagam K/fada Shafata polling unit 003 and Fagam K/unguwar/ Roso polling unit 020.

