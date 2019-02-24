Sule Lamido delivers own polling unit to Atiku, PDP

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, won at the polling unit of Sule Lamido in Jigawa State.
Mr Lamido is a former governor of Jigawa and an influential member of the PDP.
The polling unit is Bamaina C, located at Bamaina town, the country home of Mr Lamido in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.
For the presidential election, the PDP got 259 votes while the APC got 20 votes in the polling unit.
For the senatorial contest, the PDP had 278 votes and APC had 6 votes. In the House of Representatives, PDP got 267 and APC got 17 votes.
