Jigawa governor delivers own ward to Buhari; Atiku leads at PDP governorship candidate’s polling unit

Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State Photo: The Nigeria Guardian
Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State Photo: The Nigeria Guardian

The presidential candidate of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, won 779 votes at the polling unit of Badaru Abubakar, the Jigawa State governor.

The governor cast his vote at about 10:15 a.m. at Arewa Special Primary School polling unit 002 at Babura Local Government Area of the State.

The result was announced late evening at the polling unit by INEC ad-hoc staff.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, scored 66 votes at the polling unit while the presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) had 14 votes.

For the Senatorial elections, the APC gathered 650 votes while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 155 votes and PDP won 87 votes.

In the contest for House of Representatives at the polling unit, the governing APC had 487 and PDP got 53 while the SDP won 35.

Okowa Campaign AD

At the polling unit of the governorship candidate of the PDP, Aminu Ibrahim, at Marakawa polling unit 008, in Ringim Local Government Area of the State, Mr Abubakar floored Mr Buhari with 376 votes while the APC candidate had 307.

For the senatorial elections, the PDP got 441 votes while APC scored 242 votes and SDP had 20 votes.

For the House of Representatives, PDP won with 432 votes followed closely by APC with 245 votes while SDP had 21 votes.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.