Buhari wins Sokoto govt house, Sultan’s palace

President Muhammdu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won at a polling unit inside the Sokoto Government House, and another at the Sultan’s palace in Sokoto metropolis.

Mr Buhari’s APC polled 190 at polling unit 008 at the government house, against PDP’s 124.

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, belongs to the PDP.

He contested but lost the party’s presidential ticket to Mr Abubakar. He has switched political support to Mr Abubakar.

The PDP also lost Sarkin Musulmi 001 and 002, polling unit at the Sultan’s palace.

At polling unit 001, where the Sultan votes, APC scored 146 against PDP’s 113.